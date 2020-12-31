Sign up
Photo 3695
Love & Peace.
Our wish for you, the earth and all its inhabitants for 2021. Happy New Year
(Brachelet. Stainless steel. Handmade)
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
moni kozi
The same to you!
December 31st, 2020
moni kozi
Beautiful work and photographs
December 31st, 2020
Bep
Dank voor deze goede wensen :-)
December 31st, 2020
