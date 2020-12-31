Previous
Next
Love & Peace. by pyrrhula
Photo 3695

Love & Peace.

Our wish for you, the earth and all its inhabitants for 2021. Happy New Year
(Brachelet. Stainless steel. Handmade)
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
The same to you!
December 31st, 2020  
moni kozi
Beautiful work and photographs
December 31st, 2020  
Bep
Dank voor deze goede wensen :-)
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise