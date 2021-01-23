Previous
Farmhouse and barn. by pyrrhula
Farmhouse and barn.

The white painted door posts on the barn are traditional. It`s done to see the doors entrances in the dark
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
Lesley ace
How interesting...and very sensible
January 23rd, 2021  
