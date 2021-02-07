Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3731
A two tone capture
To day. A view on the area `` Wilhelmina polder`` ( reclaimed land) near my house - less than 5 min.
https://www.metamorfoze.nl/nieuws-agenda/twee-eeuwen-agrarische-geschiedenis
If interrested please translate it into you own language .
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
3731
photos
130
followers
72
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
7th February 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
themtheme-country-
Kerri Michaels
ace
very cool tones
February 7th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This photo says "winter" through and through. It can look just as stark around here- only with a few more trees.
February 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close