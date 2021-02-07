Previous
A two tone capture by pyrrhula
Photo 3731

A two tone capture

To day. A view on the area `` Wilhelmina polder`` ( reclaimed land) near my house - less than 5 min.

https://www.metamorfoze.nl/nieuws-agenda/twee-eeuwen-agrarische-geschiedenis
If interrested please translate it into you own language .
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
very cool tones
February 7th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This photo says "winter" through and through. It can look just as stark around here- only with a few more trees.
February 7th, 2021  
