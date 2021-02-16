Previous
Skating in the country side. by pyrrhula
Skating in the country side.

Winter, it`s already history now. but I`ve some more pic.`s in stock for this week.
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I like the soft colors in the sky.
February 16th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely wintery scene , with a few skaters on the frozen water
February 16th, 2021  
