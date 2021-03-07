Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3759
Tracks
Tracks of the tractor to/from dike road to the field entrances
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
3759
photos
130
followers
70
following
1029% complete
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
28th February 2021 3:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It looks to be a ,lovely. day .A great pov with lovely leading lines .Love the tall willowy trees to the left .
March 7th, 2021
