Photo 3763
Volkerak (the water)
The nearly end of it. (Can you find the cow ?)
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
7th March 2021 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely reflections in the water - yes the cow is now on the dry land in the distance !
March 11th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Pretty view of the water, with the lovely reflections the darkening sky. Just barely see the cow.
March 12th, 2021
