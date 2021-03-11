Previous
Next
Volkerak (the water) by pyrrhula
Photo 3763

Volkerak (the water)

The nearly end of it. (Can you find the cow ?)
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely reflections in the water - yes the cow is now on the dry land in the distance !
March 11th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Pretty view of the water, with the lovely reflections the darkening sky. Just barely see the cow.
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise