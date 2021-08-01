Sign up
Photo 3904
A chimmy to remmember where we live on.
We normaly do n`t take much attention on the fact that we live on reclamed land and the surface is below sea level. That chimmey belongs to and old steam pumping station to keep the land dry. Now it is electrified.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
11th July 2021 1:46pm
