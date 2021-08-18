Pyrhulla in the recovery home

Pyrhulla has been discharged from the hospital to a recovery home, to recover further from his bike incident.

He has no recollection of the incident, and the police could not find any traces and no one saw the accident, so we don't know exactly what happened. He suffers from a broken hip, two broken ribs and a collapsed lung, so it was quite a fall! Pyrhulla has had no operation, so time has to heal everything. It is expected that he has to stay for 6 weeks here, where he is well treated.

He and we would like to thank everybody for their warm wishes.