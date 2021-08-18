Previous
Pyrhulla in the recovery home by pyrrhula
Pyrhulla in the recovery home

Pyrhulla has been discharged from the hospital to a recovery home, to recover further from his bike incident.
He has no recollection of the incident, and the police could not find any traces and no one saw the accident, so we don't know exactly what happened. He suffers from a broken hip, two broken ribs and a collapsed lung, so it was quite a fall! Pyrhulla has had no operation, so time has to heal everything. It is expected that he has to stay for 6 weeks here, where he is well treated.
He and we would like to thank everybody for their warm wishes.
Bep
Van harte beterschap, Ferry. Ik hoop van harte dat je snel weer 'de oude' bent.
August 18th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
I’m very glad you will be on the mend. So sorry that happened to you. I’m pleased to see this portrait of you as it gives me a chance to see what you look like.
August 18th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Prayers for a speedy recovery, so sorry you have to go through this.
August 18th, 2021  
JackieR ace
get well soon P. x
August 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
I find it amazing that you are keeping us posted, thanks for that. Wishing you all the best Ferry and a speedy recovery.
August 18th, 2021  
Bill ace
Hope that recovery continues. Get well soon.
August 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
