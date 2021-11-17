Previous
Next
Hidden city by pyrrhula
Photo 3974

Hidden city

The city of Zierikzee hidden behind an inner dike
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1088% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love the negative space created by the sky and the horizon line by the city. Well done!
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise