Photo 3984
Sugar beets harvest.
Waiting to be transported to the sugar factory .
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
21st November 2021 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-harvest.
Islandgirl
ace
Neat photo!
November 28th, 2021
Suzie Townsend
ace
Oh, my! That is a lot of calories! Great capture as it is just so overwhelming.
November 28th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Great shot!
November 28th, 2021
