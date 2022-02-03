Previous
Wild life by pyrrhula
Photo 4050

Wild life

Not the best pic. but the best I could do.
Wild deers in the farming fields.
The deers are well protected and not allowed to disturb. Even when they eating you crops.
By the use of a small tele-lens it looks much closer than it`s real .
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice capture. They seem to find things to eat there.
February 4th, 2022  
