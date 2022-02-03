Sign up
Photo 4050
Wild life
Not the best pic. but the best I could do.
Wild deers in the farming fields.
The deers are well protected and not allowed to disturb. Even when they eating you crops.
By the use of a small tele-lens it looks much closer than it`s real .
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4050
photos
136
followers
71
following
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
23rd January 2022 2:55pm
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
A nice capture. They seem to find things to eat there.
February 4th, 2022
