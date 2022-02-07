Previous
Next
Power and transport by pyrrhula
Photo 4054

Power and transport

7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
A great picture of the wind mills (power) what are the towers on the other side. of course the barge. fav.
February 7th, 2022  
Kathy ace
An industrialized area providing for the needs of the people.
February 7th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@bruni An oil drilling rig for the sea
February 7th, 2022  
bruni ace
I Hans were home he would've told me. thank you, Ferry.
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise