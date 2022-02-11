Previous
My tribute to the month of hearts. by pyrrhula
My tribute to the month of hearts.

Love is the key. Brachelet sawed stainless steel.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautifully done as always!
February 11th, 2022  
