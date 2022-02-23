Previous
Exploring the city by pyrrhula
Exploring the city

After visiting the church we explore the city most photogenic places.Searching for alley`s like this one.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love all the stone and brick work. Wonderful shot.
February 23rd, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great composition with leading lines. Very pretty alley!
February 23rd, 2022  
