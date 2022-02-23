Sign up
Photo 4070
Exploring the city
After visiting the church we explore the city most photogenic places.Searching for alley`s like this one.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
2
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4070
photos
136
followers
70
following
1115% complete
4063
4064
4065
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th February 2022 3:15pm
Tags
theme-city
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love all the stone and brick work. Wonderful shot.
February 23rd, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great composition with leading lines. Very pretty alley!
February 23rd, 2022
