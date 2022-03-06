Previous
Knotted Willow tree by pyrrhula
Knotted Willow tree

Can't imagine that in the summer this tree is full of branches and leaves again
6th March 2022

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
