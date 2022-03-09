Previous
Between heaven and earth. by pyrrhula
Photo 4084

Between heaven and earth.

There is often a line of trees
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
I'm always impressed by your photos when they show these large fields. Everything looks so clean and properly organized even in nature.
March 9th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec This country is made by man and our plenty rains keep them clean
March 9th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@pyrrhula I certainly like it very much!
March 9th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Perfect. You are absolutely correct.
March 9th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ready for planting. I like your description as well.
March 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The row of trees makes a great division line between the the earth and sky - so neat and tidy !
March 9th, 2022  
Dianne
Clever!
March 10th, 2022  
