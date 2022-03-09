Sign up
Photo 4084
Between heaven and earth.
There is often a line of trees
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
12
7
1
365
Canon EOS 700D
27th February 2022 2:53pm
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
I'm always impressed by your photos when they show these large fields. Everything looks so clean and properly organized even in nature.
March 9th, 2022
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
This country is made by man and our plenty rains keep them clean
March 9th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@pyrrhula
I certainly like it very much!
March 9th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Perfect. You are absolutely correct.
March 9th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ready for planting. I like your description as well.
March 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The row of trees makes a great division line between the the earth and sky - so neat and tidy !
March 9th, 2022
Dianne
Clever!
March 10th, 2022
