The Goes (old) Town Hall ,

The Goes Town Hall , in the Dutch province of Zeeland , is a large complex that was completed in several phases.



The oldest part is the meat hall , dating from 1410. An extension followed between 1550 and 1554. Between 1775 and 1779, the council chamber and the wedding hall were renovated, giving it its current appearance.

. The building has the status of a national monument . ( Wikipedia)