New with a long history

Redevelopment of Ostend Castle



Remains of the old Ostend castle, also called Torenburg, in the center of Goes have been preserved up to this time. Among the valuable monumental parts in the complex are a cellar with rib vaults and an old knight's hall on two floors. They date from the period around 1300-1400. The municipality of Goes already had plans in 2008 to realize a redevelopment in this area, making use of the archaeological remains of Slot Oostende. The starting point was a tourist reinforcement of the city. That came to nothing. In 2015, a new party presented itself that wanted to build a new building at this location and set up a hotel and a restaurant with a brewery.





The first castle construction dates from the twelfth century by the lords Van Schengen. Later the castle was taken over by the Van Borssele family . The original name was Torenburg , the name Ostende castle dates from the sixteenth century, when Jan van Oostende, lord of Ostend , owned the castle.