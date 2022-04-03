Previous
An old sshed at the orchard by pyrrhula
Photo 4108

An old sshed at the orchard

Not many of those to find.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1125% complete

Corinne C ace
Beautifully framed by the tree and I love the windmill in the background!
April 3rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
and there's a windmill bonus! aces!
April 3rd, 2022  
Kathy ace
The shed looks isolated and surrounded by the trees. The trees frame it well, too.
April 3rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice scene, love the windmill
April 3rd, 2022  
