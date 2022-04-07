Sign up
Photo 4112
Trees
Three kinds of trees in this pic.
Fruit trimmed trees, A hedge line and full grows ones.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
4
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4112
photos
136
followers
71
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th March 2022 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-trees
Heather
ace
Great rows of trees against the blue sky! It will be beautiful when they are all in full leaf. Fav
April 7th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice succession of lines and yes a beautiful blue sky
April 7th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a maintenance to cut them. I cant wait to see the summer shot , that must be a totally change of view.
April 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Three types but all tidily maintained !
April 8th, 2022
