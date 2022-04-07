Previous
Trees by pyrrhula
Photo 4112

Trees

Three kinds of trees in this pic.
Fruit trimmed trees, A hedge line and full grows ones.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Great rows of trees against the blue sky! It will be beautiful when they are all in full leaf. Fav
April 7th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice succession of lines and yes a beautiful blue sky
April 7th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a maintenance to cut them. I cant wait to see the summer shot , that must be a totally change of view.
April 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Three types but all tidily maintained !
April 8th, 2022  
