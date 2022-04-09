Previous
Pruned trees by pyrrhula
Pruned trees

I do n`t know the reason why.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Mary Siegle ace
Makes an interesting photo, though. I love the diagonal line. Wonder what they will look like later when more has regrown.
April 9th, 2022  
