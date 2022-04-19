Sign up
Photo 4124
No tulips this time.
Beside the tulips I found this one field of Antirrhinum majus. “Snapdragon”
In summer there will be more as this area has some seed firms that grows flowers for the seed harvestings/trade.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
