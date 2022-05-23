Sign up
Photo 4157
Also aviable in white
For my dear follower Ann H. LeFevre. In white and many other colors of flowers.
I think there are about 6 fields of those daysies flowers on the island I took those captures . Not close to each other. So maybe an other approase could be happen.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
22nd May 2022 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
