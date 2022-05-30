Previous
Jodocuskerk tower Oosterland-Holland by pyrrhula
Jodocuskerk tower Oosterland-Holland

The history of this Jodocus church goes back to A.D 1400. To much history to tell briefly.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What an amazing clock tower - so tall . Also love to see the bollard willow sprouting out with new growth -- a great mop-head !! Great composition ! fav
May 30th, 2022  
