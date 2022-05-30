Sign up
Photo 4164
Jodocuskerk tower Oosterland-Holland
The history of this Jodocus church goes back to A.D 1400. To much history to tell briefly.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4157
4158
4159
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
Tags
theme-churches
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What an amazing clock tower - so tall . Also love to see the bollard willow sprouting out with new growth -- a great mop-head !! Great composition ! fav
May 30th, 2022
