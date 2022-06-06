Previous
Lunaria annua, called honesty or annual honesty by pyrrhula
Photo 4171

Lunaria annua, called honesty or annual honesty

The Dutch name = Judas penning = Judas coin.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gosh a whole field of Honesty , We had a clump in the garden as a child and when ripe we would peel the two sides of the seed pod to expose the seeds and and keep the see through inner membrane on the stems - we mad a dried flower arrangement with them ( I suppose after the war !! )
June 6th, 2022  
