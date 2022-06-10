Previous
New barns . by pyrrhula
New barns .

The new barns are covered with solar cells. A new big profitable business.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Babs ace
That is a lot of solar cells.
June 10th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is a long roof, certainly providing a lot of energy!
June 10th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec Three long roofs .
June 11th, 2022  
