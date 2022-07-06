Previous
a BIG knobbly. by pyrrhula
a BIG knobbly.

The hedge is : hornbeam ( Carpinus betulus ), helzen tar, hessel tar, holmbeam, yoke beech or orb-beam.
I`ve tried to find out what cause the knobblt but could n`t find a reason for it.
