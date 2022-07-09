The dance pass.

A more recognized sculpture.



Title

Passo di danza

The dance pass

Manufacturer

Giacomo Manzù (sculptor)

Date

1950

Description

This naked ballerina is part of a whole series of works that Manzù produced on this theme from 1940 onwards. From 1966 he let the subject rest. Although the position is very natural, the girl assumes a spontaneous resting position, this is still an image that arose from posing by a model. The fact that the girl is not wearing tights points to this. This work is a unique copy. After the mediation of Umberto Apollonio, Mayor Craeybeckx, curator Bauduoin and Vanbeselaere visited Manzu's studio in Milan in 1950. They immediately took an option on this work and on a cardinal, which was bought by the Tate. After a few years, the patina disappeared and flaws in the gutter were revealed. In 1953, on the advice of sculptor Puvrez, it was restored by bronze founder Henri Batardi in Brussels.



(I do wonder if you could, and may, still make these today.)