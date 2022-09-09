Previous
Next
Potato field . Ready to harvest. by pyrrhula
Photo 4266

Potato field . Ready to harvest.

9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
I like the texture of the tilled rows in the foreground, and, as always, the dramatic sky overhead! Fav
September 9th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Superb dramatic sky. That will be a lot of potatoes!
September 9th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec. For this area : Just a few. Even less than a few.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise