Photo 4291
Purple plain
Did go to this area for the toadstools. A pitty there was n`t many. But the blooming heath was a good replace.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd October 2022 3:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-moor
Corinne C
ace
A remarkable place. I would confuse it for the toundra :-)
October 4th, 2022
bruni
ace
Great landscape. love the heather. fav.
October 4th, 2022
