Photo 4293
Sand and Birch trees
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
4
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd October 2022 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-moor.
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous low perspective it makes us believe we are on the ground.
October 6th, 2022
Heather
ace
Beautiful with the white trunks of the birch reaching up to the blue sky! I love birch trees! Fav
October 7th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like to see the white trunks of birch trees. It reminds me of lakes I've been to further north of here.
October 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Interesting that the trees grow in sandy soil
October 7th, 2022
