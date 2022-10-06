Previous
Sand and Birch trees by pyrrhula
Photo 4293

Sand and Birch trees

6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous low perspective it makes us believe we are on the ground.
October 6th, 2022  
Heather ace
Beautiful with the white trunks of the birch reaching up to the blue sky! I love birch trees! Fav
October 7th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I like to see the white trunks of birch trees. It reminds me of lakes I've been to further north of here.
October 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Interesting that the trees grow in sandy soil
October 7th, 2022  
