Photo 4295
The main reason.
The main reason to go to the heatfield was to capture toadstools. A pitty, we found only a few. But they where very interresting/nice.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd October 2022 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-toadstools
Corinne C
ace
What do you do with toadstools? They look so large!
October 8th, 2022
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
Just pic. those. They are so interresting and different.
October 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted Ferry , but they look quite big and dark with the lighter edge !
October 9th, 2022
