The main reason.

The main reason to go to the heatfield was to capture toadstools. A pitty, we found only a few. But they where very interresting/nice.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
What do you do with toadstools? They look so large!
October 8th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec Just pic. those. They are so interresting and different.
October 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted Ferry , but they look quite big and dark with the lighter edge !
October 9th, 2022  
