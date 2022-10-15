Sign up
Photo 4302
Everything in one photo.
Agriculture, livestock, forest, car transport, wind and oil/gas industry. electric energy transport and telecommunication. It`s all this in one view and capture
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather
ace
Wow! Yes, so much is captured in this shot! I especially like seeing the sheep in the midst of it all! Fav
October 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
This is a fabulous capture! Your composition is excellent
October 16th, 2022
