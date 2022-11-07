Sign up
Photo 4325
View on the ..
View on the : Grote of Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekerk . Veere.
(Pic.`s nearby I`ve done several times in the past .)
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-views
Corinne C
ace
It's a pretty view, and a nice place to take a walk or a bike ride.
November 8th, 2022
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene well captured! (I like the tree in the foreground to give depth) The church rooftop and the red roof of the houses hold our attention in this lovely setting. Fav
November 8th, 2022
