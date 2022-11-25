Previous
Viewed from the other side. by pyrrhula
Photo 4342

Viewed from the other side.

25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Pyrrhula

Pyrrhula
Heather ace
This is really interesting to see (compared to your shot yesterday) The brick wall has great colours and textures, and I love the ivy (?) growing over it near the end of the street. Fav
November 25th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous perspective, the repetition of bricks and paver is also great!
November 26th, 2022  
