Photo 4342
Viewed from the other side.
http://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2022-11-07
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4342
photos
130
followers
72
following
1189% complete
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
8
2
2
365
Canon EOS 700D
13th November 2022 4:20pm
Public
theme-city
Heather
ace
This is really interesting to see (compared to your shot yesterday) The brick wall has great colours and textures, and I love the ivy (?) growing over it near the end of the street. Fav
November 25th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous perspective, the repetition of bricks and paver is also great!
November 26th, 2022
