Photo 4350
Even the birds are hard to find
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4350
photos
130
followers
72
following
1191% complete
4343
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th November 2022 2:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
,
theme-
,
-country
Corinne C
ace
Like us they don't like dark sky and cold weather :-)
December 3rd, 2022
Heather
ace
That is a real winter scene, Ferry! This is not my favorite season, but you have captured it well. I feel chilled to the bone! Fav
December 3rd, 2022
