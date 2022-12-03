Previous
Next
Even the birds are hard to find by pyrrhula
Photo 4350

Even the birds are hard to find

3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Like us they don't like dark sky and cold weather :-)
December 3rd, 2022  
Heather ace
That is a real winter scene, Ferry! This is not my favorite season, but you have captured it well. I feel chilled to the bone! Fav
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise