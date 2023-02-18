Sign up
Photo 4422
If you live in a delta area, water is never far away
If you live in a delta area, water, and photo subjects, is never far away. (I had to chooce between five nice captures.)
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4415
4416
4417
4418
4419
4420
4421
4422
Tags
theme-river
Lesley
ace
Beautiful sky
February 18th, 2023
