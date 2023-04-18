Sign up
Photo 4480
Grow baby, grow.
In front Hyacints, They need to grow much bigger before they can be sold on the market.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-flwer-field
Pat
This is great and your title made me smile. I like the colourful stripes in the background too.
Thanks for your explanation on yesterdays picture, I hadn’t thought of bulb sales but it made perfect sense when you said.
April 19th, 2023
