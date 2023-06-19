Sign up
Photo 4540
Back in the country
Barley field. My first pic. taken of this afternoon visit to the country .
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th June 2023 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
Beautiful, with the grasses in the foreground in focus, and the warm golden field stretching to the line of trees in the distance, and all under the light blue sky! Love this! Fav
June 18th, 2023
