Previous
Back in the country by pyrrhula
Photo 4540

Back in the country

Barley field. My first pic. taken of this afternoon visit to the country .
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Beautiful, with the grasses in the foreground in focus, and the warm golden field stretching to the line of trees in the distance, and all under the light blue sky! Love this! Fav
June 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise