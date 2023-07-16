Previous
Manure crop. by pyrrhula
Manure crop.

Once after several (4/5) years there are manure crop planted to fertilize the soil.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Green_manure
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Love your capture of this wide open field full of those pretty purple flowers! Fav
July 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely field in flower - Is it clover or vetch?
July 16th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good growing practices- I'm sure your farmers are experts at this.
July 16th, 2023  
