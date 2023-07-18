Sign up
Photo 4569
A flower verge beside potato country
And: potato fields there are plenty enough .
.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
16th July 2023 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see a verge of wild or meadow flowers along the verge of the potato field!
July 17th, 2023
Suzie Townsend
ace
Very nice and a pretty sky too.
July 18th, 2023
