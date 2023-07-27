Sign up
Previous
Photo 4578
Onions and potato`s
Match made in .......by the farmers. (I did n`t told them.)
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme=country
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds like a good start to dinner. The fields and skies are always such a pretty view. Good shot.
July 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A good basics for a meal ! - Lovely pov and shot!
July 26th, 2023
