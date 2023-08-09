Sign up
Photo 4591
Border.
Everything has an end, or a border, Even large fields of flowers
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
23rd July 2023 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
I *love* this shot, Ferry! A great composition to show the ending (that came and is coming). And really pretty, too! Fav
August 8th, 2023
JackieR
ace
This is so lovely, like your low point of view
August 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
It makes a lovely half and half.
August 8th, 2023
