Border. by pyrrhula
Photo 4591

Border.

Everything has an end, or a border, Even large fields of flowers
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
I *love* this shot, Ferry! A great composition to show the ending (that came and is coming). And really pretty, too! Fav
August 8th, 2023  
JackieR ace
This is so lovely, like your low point of view
August 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
It makes a lovely half and half.
August 8th, 2023  
