Previous
Marching to the left in a row by pyrrhula
Photo 4595

Marching to the left in a row

13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot of all the cows following the leader and to congregate under the shade of the tree!
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise