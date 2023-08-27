Previous
A 180 degrees turn by pyrrhula
A 180 degrees turn

Same place as yesterday on yesterday`s pic. but with a 180 degrees turn .
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A lovely shot with the leading line of the walkway and the sun on the water! (Interesting to see this from a different perspective) Fav

August 26th, 2023  
