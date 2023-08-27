Sign up
Previous
Photo 4609
A 180 degrees turn
Same place as yesterday on yesterday`s pic. but with a 180 degrees turn .
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4609
photos
119
followers
60
following
1262% complete
View this month »
4602
4603
4604
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th August 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-river-border.
Heather
ace
A lovely shot with the leading line of the walkway and the sun on the water! (Interesting to see this from a different perspective) Fav
August 26th, 2023
