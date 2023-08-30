Sign up
Photo 4612
Distant horizons.
(If you can't choose, do both.)
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
365
Canon EOS 700D
27th August 2023 2:37pm
Tags
sky
theme-
Corinne C
ace
This is poetic with the seagull (?) moving away
August 29th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Light and airy- it would be fun to fly about with him.
August 29th, 2023
