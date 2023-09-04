Previous
A line of full growed polllard willow trees. by pyrrhula
A line of full growed polllard willow trees.

As I`ve be busy I`m late with answering and placing . Appology .
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful skyscape over the neat and tidy landscape with its row of trees!
September 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful landscape. The sky is so dramatic.
September 4th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice cloudscape
September 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
No apologies necessary- we all fall behind every once in a while! Lovely shot.
September 5th, 2023  
