There is enough space for everyone. by pyrrhula
Photo 4658

There is enough space for everyone.

People can/could take an example from it.
Took this pic this afternoon and my thoughts did get to the news.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. The birds are in frenzy looking for food
October 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture of these wonderful layers.
October 15th, 2023  
JackieR ace
That's fabulous
October 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture , with the gulls enjoying the food in the newly plough field and a great flock above ! fav
October 15th, 2023  
