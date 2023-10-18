Previous
A straight one (road) by pyrrhula
A straight one (road)

Pollard willows on both sides and a nice wind blast all over
18th October 2023

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Wonderful with the wind-blown willows and the road leading us to the far horizon! Great light and shadows, too! Fav
October 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous perspective! It was a windy day!
October 17th, 2023  
