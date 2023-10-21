Sign up
Previous
Photo 4664
Between the showers
A day with rain and showers. Great opportunity to take nice pic.`s.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
4
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th October 2023 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
theme-
Heather
ace
Love the light breaking through the clouds and the land in almost silhouette! Beautiful! Fav
October 21st, 2023
Pyrrhula
@365projectorgheatherb
. It`s a natural view, No great edit.
October 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
@pyrrhula
Nature creates wonderful images, and you caught this one (and so many others), Ferry!
October 21st, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely sky. Looks like it's clearing a bit.
October 22nd, 2023
